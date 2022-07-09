Report: Dalton Schultz, Cowboys will “make another run” at a long-term deal

Four players face a July 15 deadline to reach agreement on a long-term deal or they will play this season under the franchise tag. Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz all have made it clear to their respective teams that they don’t want to pay under the tag.

Schultz is due $10.9 million on the 2022 tag, which he signed shortly after the Cowboys applied it. He skipped the final week of voluntary offseason activities to express his frustration at the lack of progress on a long-term deal.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team and Dalton’s representation will “make another run at it” with hopes of getting an agreement in the next week.

Eight players were tagged, but Davante Adams, Cam Robinson, Chris Godwin and David Njoku signed long-term deals since.

