Advertisement

Report: Dallas Police seeking Rashee Rice in connection with major accident

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is being sought by police in Dallas in an investigation of a major accident that took place on Saturday.

The Dallas Morning News reports that a vehicle believed to be registered or leased to Rice was involved in a crash at about 6:20 p.m. Police are reportedly searching for Rice now.

Rice grew up in the Dallas area and went to college there at SMU.

The 23-year-old Rice was the Chiefs' second-round draft pick last year and he had a major impact, becoming the Chiefs' No. 1 wide receiver in the regular season and then setting an NFL rookie record by catching 26 passes in the postseason.