Report: Dallas Mavericks ‘have … been linked’ to Boston’s Marcus Smart in trade talks

Could veteran Boston Celtics point guard Marcus Smart find himself a Dallas Maverick by mid-February? According to new reporting from Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, there might be some smoke to speak of on the trade front between Smart and the Mavs.

TO what extent and for whom we do not yet know, with Pincus dropping the bomblet mid-stride in a story more focused on other potential deals, noting that the Mavs “have also been linked to (John) Collins in Atlanta (with the Hawks) and Marcus Smart in Boston.” Trying to decipher what a potential deal might look like given Smart’s current $14.3 million salary is a little difficult, but there might well be a deal to be struck in the context of Dallas alone or involving other teams.

This little puff of smoke might well amount to nothing, but bears monitoring as we approach the Jan. 25 date on which the Flower Mound native will be moveable in a trade this season.

Marcus Smart thinks he can help his teammates win, and sees playing point guard as his role in doing it https://t.co/FfP7pQRjIk — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) January 24, 2022

