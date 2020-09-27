Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert left in the first quarter with an ankle injury.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Goedert will miss some time with the injury. Goedert will undergo an MRI on Monday to get a definitive diagnosis and a better prognosis.

Goedert limped off after a 7-yard completion on the Eagles’ second series. He did not return.

That was Goedert’s only reception of the day after making 12 catches for 131 yards and a touchdown in the first two games.

The Eagles also lost receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) during the game. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.

Report: Dallas Goedert will miss time with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk