Report: Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is reportedly set to miss the next chunk of the season.

NFL Media reports that Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury. He is expected back before the season is over, but the Eagles will have to bounce back from Monday night’s loss to the Commanders without one of their key offensive players.

Goedert appeared to suffer the injury on one of the most consequential plays of the loss. Goedert caught a short pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter and lost the ball while being dragged to the field by his facemask, but officials missed the penalty and the call is not reviewable. Washington recovered and Goedert needed attention from trainers, although he remained in the game. The Commanders kicked a field goal to go up 26-21 a short time later.

Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra are the other tight ends on the 53-man roster in Philly. Tyree Jackson has been designated for return from the physically unable to perform list and could be activated this week.

