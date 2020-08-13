Report: Cowboys signing former Vikings Pro Bowler Everson Griffen

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a deal with former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen, NFL Network reports.

According to ESPN’s Kimberley Martin, it is a one-year deal worth $6 million.

Griffen, 32, remains a force as a pass rusher after 10 seasons with the Vikings. He made his fourth career Pro Bowl last season while tallying eight sacks, 24 quarterback hits and an interception.

The Cowboys added another veteran pass rusher via free agency. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) More

Another veteran pass rusher in Dallas

He joins an aging but formidable Cowboys pass rush that features DeMarcus Lawrence, Gerald McCoy and Aldon Smith, whom the Cowboys signed this offseason.

The NFL recently reinstated Smith, 30, after his four-year hiatus from the league for a slate of legal issues including a domestic violence conviction. He was one of the league’s best pass rushers prior to his suspension.

Griffen will Smith will help fill the void left by Robert Quinn, who signed with the Chicago Bears in the offseason.

It’s not clear why Griffen, who played his entire career in Minnesota, didn’t re-sign with the Vikings. Head coach Mike Zimmer said as recently as July that “I’d love to have him back.”

