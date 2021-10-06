Report: Dallas Cowboys release former Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith

Mike Gavin
·1 min read
Jaylon Smith suddenly is without a job.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly released the former Pro Bowl linebacker on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 26-year-old -- who signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019 -- is still owed $7.2 million for this season. 

ESPN's Todd Archer reported that the Cowboys unsuccessfully attempted to trade Smith and were willing to pay a portion of his salary in a potential deal.

Smith is owed $9.2 million for the 2022 season that is injury guaranteed, a risk that NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported was the primary reason for the release. 

The second-round pick out of Notre Dame made the Pro Bowl in 2019 when he had 83 solo tackles, five for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. He started two of the Cowboys first four games this season.    

