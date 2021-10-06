Report: Dallas Cowboys release former Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Smith suddenly is without a job.

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly released the former Pro Bowl linebacker on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 26-year-old -- who signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019 -- is still owed $7.2 million for this season.

In-season surprise: Cowboys released LB Jaylon Smith, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2021

ESPN's Todd Archer reported that the Cowboys unsuccessfully attempted to trade Smith and were willing to pay a portion of his salary in a potential deal.

The Cowboys have some trade discussions regarding Smith, I'm told, but nothing came to fruition. Team was willing to eat a portion of Smith's salary to make a deal work. https://t.co/GYbCSFqPWF — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) October 6, 2021

Smith is owed $9.2 million for the 2022 season that is injury guaranteed, a risk that NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported was the primary reason for the release.

Can confirm. My sources tell me the #Cowboys tried unsuccessfully to trade Jaylon Smith. “He did everything we asked him to” but ultimately the play of guys like Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch and I’m told perhaps increased use now of Jabril Cox led to the move bc of ⬇️ https://t.co/2YkPjxS6Ij — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) October 6, 2021

The second-round pick out of Notre Dame made the Pro Bowl in 2019 when he had 83 solo tackles, five for a loss, and 2.5 sacks. He started two of the Cowboys first four games this season.