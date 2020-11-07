Report: Dallas Cowboys planning to be without Ezekiel Elliott against Steelers

The news keeps getting worse for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, Saturday comes a report the team is prepping as if Ezekiel Elliott’s hamstring injury will keep the star running back out of the Week 9 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cowboys are preparing to be without RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring) on Sunday vs. Steelers. Team has elevated FB Sewo Olonilua from practice squad. More backfield depth behind Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle if Elliott inactive. Mike McCarthy has said Elliott to have pregame workout.
Dallas is already down to starting Garrett Gilbert at quarterback.