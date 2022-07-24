Report: Dallas Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph cleared in murder investigation

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph has been cleared in a local murder investigation stemming from a March drive-by shooting, according to a report from the team’s in-house media.

Joseph is expected to report to the team Monday and be fully available for the start of Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California. A league source told Yahoo Sports on Sunday that the NFL is still monitoring Joseph’s legal cooperation with the Dallas police department, which sought him for questioning in April, nearly one month after he was identified among a group of men that had been suspected to be involved in the March shooting death of Cameron Ray outside the OT Tavern in East Dallas.

The 22-year-old appeared on video inside the bar and also outside on March 18, including footage that appeared to show a group containing Joseph engaging in an altercation with a group containing Ray. Shortly after that altercation, another video showed an SUV driving by Ray’s group, at which point gunshots were fired from the vehicle, striking Ray as he walked through a parking lot.

Joseph was identified as a person of interest in the case nearly one month later, after Dallas police revealed footage on a Fox 4 News television broadcast and received tip that Joseph, who's also a rapper under the pseudonym "YKDV Bossman Fat," was among the men being sought for questioning. Joseph met with police shortly after, cooperating with investigators. His lawyer stated in April that Joseph had been in the vehicle but was not the shooter and was cooperating fully with Dallas police. Following his meeting with police, the Cowboys said they were satisfied with Joseph's cooperation and welcomed his full participation in the team’s offseason program.

The OT Tavern and other businesses in the same building closed permanently earlier this month, following a lawsuit from the city of Dallas that contends landlords for the property had failed to “take the measures necessary to mitigate crime.”

Joseph was a second-round pick out of Kentucky for the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft. He also played one year for LSU. He is expected to get an opportunity to be a key contributor in this season’s secondary, after playing in 10 games as a rookie last season.