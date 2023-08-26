Report: Dak Prescott to call offensive plays in preseason finale

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will be the offensive play caller for the 2023 regular season, but he’ll be taking the night off on Saturday for the team’s final preseason contest versus Las Vegas.

He’s turning over the headset to quarterback Dak Prescott.

The news comes courtesy of the Dallas Morning News, who cited two sources familiar with the situation.

McCarthy traditionally assigns an assistant coach to handle playcalling duties for the preseason finale, but Prescott will reportedly get the honor this time.

Prescott will be relaying plays to third-string quarterback Will Grier, who is thought to be in line to play the entire game. Grier has been informed by the team he won’t be part of the Cowboys’ plans moving forward following Friday’s trade for Trey Lance.

Prescott donned the No. 15 Ohio State jersey of former teammate Ezekiel Elliott on his way into AT&T Stadium on Saturday evening.

