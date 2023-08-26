Report: Dak Prescott to call offensive plays in preseason finale
From @ToddBrock24f7: Mike McCarthy traditionally turns over playcalling duties to an assistant for the final preseason game; it will be No. 4 vs the Raiders.
From @ToddBrock24f7: Mike McCarthy traditionally turns over playcalling duties to an assistant for the final preseason game; it will be No. 4 vs the Raiders.
Will Grier is set to play the whole game under center for the Cowboys.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Raiders at Cowboys game.
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
Jacobs will return to the Raiders after he initially held out for a new contract.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Bautista has been one of the best relievers in baseball this season.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Jets at Giants game.
Josh Jacobs just got a new deal, while Jonathan Taylor remains unhappy about his contract. While things continue to evolve, what should fantasy managers do?
No suspects have been named or apprehended in the shooting.
The U.S. got out to a slow start as it adjusted to the aggressive style of international play.
This comes soon after all the Spanish players announced their refusal to play unless Rubiales resigned.
Bryce Young got his final action of the preseason.
Banchero's game-leading 21 points helped the U.S. win, 99-72.
Many teams will be sitting starters in preseason finales.
Red rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
These six players have varying degrees of questions but also offer major fantasy upside. Our analysts explore their wide range of outcomes.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were unable to attend the event.
Kenny Pickett has been on fire during the preseason.
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.
"We looked at every imaginable option, but time ran out,” Kelly said.