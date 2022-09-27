Report: D.J. Reader to miss extended time with knee injury
It looks like the Bengals will be missing defensive tackle D.J. Reader for quite some time.
Reader left Sunday’s win over the Jets with a knee injury and Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports that Reader is expected to miss an extended period of time as he recovers. That will make him a candidate for injured reserve and he’ll have to miss at least four games if he winds up on that list.
Reader has 10 tackles and a fumble recovery this season. After his first season with the Bengals was cut short by a quad injury, Reader returned to make 15 starts last season and had 43 tackles and two sacks in those games. He added 12 tackles and a sack in the postseason.
Josh Tupou will likely step into a larger role alongside B.J. Hill for as long as Reader is out of action.
Report: D.J. Reader to miss extended time with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk