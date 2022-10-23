Report: D’Andre Swift not expected to play vs. Cowboys

The bye week wasn’t quite enough rest and rehab time for Lions RB D’Andre Swift. According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Swift is not expected to take the field when Detroit visits Dallas in Week 7.

Swift is listed as questionable for the game. He is dealing with injuries to both his shoulder and ankle and was a limited participant in the final two practice sessions before the Lions traveled out of Detroit. Head coach Dan Campbell was optimistic on Friday that Swift could play, but Fowler’s report pours cold water over those hopes.

Swift has missed the Lions’ last two games as well. After running for 155 yards and scoring a touchdown in Week 1, Swift has just 12 carries and five receptions over the rest of the season.

