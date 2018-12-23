Report: Cubs urged Bryce Harper's agent to wait before accepting offer from another team originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Cubs fans clamoring for the team to add superstar Bryce Harper in free agency might not have to give up hope just yet.

According to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cubs met with Harper's agent Scott Boras during the Winter Meetings in Las Vegas. The meeting lasted as long as three hours, according to Wittenmyer, and featured an interesting request from Cubs president Theo Epstein to Boras regarding Harper.

"Sources say Epstein urged them to wait before accepting an offer from another team until the Cubs had a chance to try to move some payroll off the books and check again with ownership."

The Cubs and their budget woes have been well-documented this offseason. The team committed big money last winter to Tyler Chatwood, Yu Darvish and Brandon Morrow, which resulted in a mixed-bag of sorts in terms of production in 2018.

At the very least, the Cubs' payroll will rise due to arbitration salary increases for the likes of Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Kyle Hendricks and others. And before any additions, the Cubs' 2019 Opening Day payroll will surpass the franchise record of $182 million set in 2018.

Furthermore, the Cubs' payroll is on track to surpass $209 million (h/t Tony Andracki), higher than MLB's luxury tax threshold of $206 million. So essentially, the Cubs' desire to clear payroll might be a necessity in any case, whether that is for Harper or just to get under the luxury tax.

Harper joining the Cubs has been more speculation than reality, at least to this point. In fact, recent rumors surrounding Harper and Chicago have centered around the superstar joining the White Sox. One report even said the Harper sweepstakes is down to three teams: the Dodgers, Phillies and White Sox.

While the Cubs have remained relatively quiet this offseason, the rest of the NL Central has been active in free agency and on the trade market. The Cardinals added slugger Paul Goldschmidt and reliever Andrew Miller; the Reds, who finished fifth in the division in 2018, added sluggers Matt Kemp and Yasiel Puig.

Meanwhile, the Cubs' most-notable addition to date is infielder Daniel Descalso. Adding Harper would still be a luxury for the Cubs, but it certainly would make the team better in arguably MLB's most competitive division.

At the very least, the Cubs should not be counted out in the Harper derby until a final decision has been made.

