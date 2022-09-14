Report: Cubs and Trea Tuner have 'mutual interest' in striking off-season deal

Report: Cubs and Trea Tuner have 'mutual interest' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Water cooler talk suggests the Chicago Cubs will be spenders this offseason, particularly on an every day shortstop.

According to David Kaplan of NBC Sports Chicago, the Cubs are interested in a specific name for the middle infield -- Trea Turner. Additionally, sources tell Kaplan that Turner is equally interested in the Cubs.

“Heard something interesting today. Trea Turner? Definitely interested in the Cubs. Definitely. And the Cubs? Mutually interested in Trea Turner," Kaplan said on an episode of his YouTube show "reKap."

Turner, 29, was traded to the Dodgers in the summer of 2021 with Max Scherzer from the Washington Nationals. He's earned two All-Star appearances since he touched down in Los Angeles.

The All-Star shortstop has interest in the Cubs, but said it's "mandatory" he knows the organization's plan before making any rash decisions.

“From multiple organizations, you’d want to know what they expect or where it’s going or what they’re trying to do — kind of a vision,” Turner told NBC Sports Chicago back in mid-August. “Whatever that vision is it is. But I think that’s mandatory.

“You need to know how the next few years look and how that pertains to you and your family and your career,” Turner added. “It’s definitely a factor in picking a team.”

His thinking coincides with Carlos Correa's thought process after watching the Cubs jettison their 2016 World Series core. Correa opted to sign with the Twins after brief conversations with the Cubs.

“I didn’t want to be part of no rebuilding,” Correa told NBC Sports Chicago in July. “We had conversations, but there was never an offer. It was just checking-in stuff. They were more in that rebuilding process. And they knew I wanted to be more in a championship-caliber atmosphere. That’s why I’m a Minnesota Twin.”

Whether or not the Cubs seriously pursue Turner remains to be seen. However, plunking down big money for a star shortstop seems to be a certainty for the team.

Xander Boegardts, Correa and Dansby Swanson are likely on the Cubs' radar in free agency this offseason. The team plans to turn around its roster quickly from a losing, playoff-less season they encountered this year.

“But I’m just telling you: This team is going to spend, I’m told. For sure," Kaplan said.

