Report: Cubs trade for relief pitcher from Mariners after Alzolay placed on IL

CHICAGO — The Cubs have added some bullpen help by trading for former farmhand Tyson Miller from the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Miller was recently designated for assignment by the Mariners but has put up good numbers in limited innings.

The former Cubs 2016 fourth round draft pick has up a 3.09 ERA in 11.2 innings pitched. He debuted with the Cubs in 2020 and has just 42.2 career innings.

The Cubs traded Triple-A utility man Jake Slaughter, 27, who had had some slug in the minors. He hit 23 home runs in 2022, 22 last year and has a healthy slashline of .297/.393/.486 so far this year.

Miller will likely join a bullpen that has been hit with injuries like the rest of the team this year.

On Monday, the Cubs placed Adbert Alzolay on the IL with a forearm strain and recalled reliever Jose Cuas from Iowa.

The Cubs look to even up the series against Atlanta Tuesday night after losing 2-0 in the opener.

Jameson Taillon, who has been excellent so far, takes the bump against Chris Sale.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.