Report: Cubs make trade to acquire catcher P.J. Higgins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs have reportedly made a trade. According to multiple reports, the Cubs acquired Diamondbacks catcher P.J. Higgins in exchange for cash considerations.

This is a homecoming for Higgins, since the Cubs drafted him in 2015 and Higgins played 83 games for the North Siders between the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Higgins has spent all of his time with Arizona’s Triple-A team this year. He’s slashed .317/.407/.473 in 58 games in the minors this year.

There's a chance Higgins will head to Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs currently have three catchers on their 40-man roster, with Tucker Barnhart, Yan Gomes and Miguel Amaya in that group, so they would have to make another room if Higgins were to join the big-league club.

Higgins was designated for assignment by the Cubs earlier this year to make room on the 40-man roster for Barnhart, and he opted for free agency instead.

