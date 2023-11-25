Report: Cubs to sign lefty reliever Edwin Escobar out of Japan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have made a move to add to their bullpen depth to start the weekend, signing left-handed reliever Edwin Escobar out of Japan, according to a report from Luis Enrique Morales.

Confirma @kelvimescobar que su primo Edwin Escobar firmó contrato MLB con los Cachorros de Chicago @Cubs — Luis Enrique Morales (@MoralesLuis1) November 20, 2023

Morales cites Escobar's cousin, longtime former MLB reliever Kelvim Escobar in his report. Edwin Escobar has also appeared to address the signing on his Instagram page.

The terms of the contract, including whether it's a minor league or major league deal, are currently unknown.

Formerly one of the game's prized prospects, Escobar, now 31, is coming off an extended career in Japan that began in 2017 which saw him emerge as one of the more durable relievers in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Across 395 games in NPB over the course of seven seasons, Escobar has posted a 3.17 ERA with 143 walks and 383 strikeouts in 392.1 innings of work.

Prior to his time in the NPB, Escobar had limited MLB experience as well, appearing in two games with the Boston Red Sox in 2014 before making his way into 25 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016, his most recent stint in the big leagues.

In 27 games and two starts in the MLB, Escobar has posted a 1-2 record with a 7.01 ERA, with 12 walks and 19 strikeouts in 25.2 innings.

Escobar's signing represents the continuation of a trend with the Cubs' offseason approach to their bullpen in recent years, aiming to sign under-the-radar players on low-risk deals.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.