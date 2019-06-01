Report: Cubs showing interest in ex-Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Expect the market for erstwhile Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel to pick up this week as teams will no longer lose a draft pick for signing him after midnight Monday.

Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic reports that the Cubs, who, like the Red Sox, are having late-inning relief problems of their own (they have 11 blown saves, the Sox have nine), are showing interest in Kimbrel.

An unexpected event might be spurring the #Cubs' interest in Craig Kimbrel: https://t.co/GsQfFPw43J $ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 1, 2019

That unexpected event Rosenthal refers to is the absence of Ben Zobrist from the Cubs active roster. Zobrist, the 38-year-old super utility-man, is on the restricted list after taking a leave of absence to deal with his divorce. Whether he'll return this season is uncertain. Players aren't paid while on the list and Zobrist is in the final year of a deal that would've paid him $12 million this season. So, the Cubs, who, like the Red Sox, are up against the luxury tax threshold, may have more financial flexibility to land Kimbrel.

Kimbrel, 31, has been waiting to sign since the fall when he celebrated a world championship as the Red Sox closer after a somewhat shaky postseason (Chris Sale closed out the final World Series game at Dodger Stadium, remember?). He had 42 saves for the Red Sox last season and is 14th on the all-time saves list with 333. He was reported to be initially seeking a six-year, $100 million deal this offseason. He turned down the Red Sox' $17 million qualifying offer in the offseason.

The Tampa Rays reportedly had an interest in him a few weeks ago, but perhaps like other teams, they're waiting until the draft pick compensation goes away next week.

