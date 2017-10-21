Report: Cubs fire pitching coach Chris Bosio after six seasons with team

In Theo Epstein's end of season press conference on Friday he said that any coach Joe Maddon wants back will return in 2018.

Evidently, there's one coach Maddon didn't want back with the Cubs.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Cubs have fired longtime pitching coach Chris Bosio.

The #Cubs have fired respected pitching coach Chris Bosio, and now could reach out to Jim Hickey,who's a top candidate for #STLCards opening — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 21, 2017

Chris Bosio, who spent six years as the #Cubs pitching coach, just the latest respected pitching coach now out of a job. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 21, 2017

Bosio served as the Cubs pitching coach from 2012-17. He was the team's pitching coach under former managers' Dale Sveum and Rick Renteria, and was retained when Maddon was hired as manager of the Cubs in 2015.

Bosio, who is one of the most respected pitching coaches in baseball, was instrumental in the career resurgence of Jake Arrieta who captured the Cy Young award in 2015, and the development of 27-year-old starter Kyle Hendricks (MLB's ERA leader in 2016).

One reason that could've led to Bosio's firing was the pitching staff's control issues during both the regular season and postseason, which Epstein mentioned during Friday's press conference. The Cubs issued the fifth-most walks (554) in the National League during the regular season and the highest total (53) during the postseason.

As the Cubs hit the market for a new pitching coach, one name that could be on the radar is former Tampa Rays pitching coach Jim Hickey, who parted ways with the organization following the 2017 season.

Hickey served as Maddon's pitching coach in Tampa Bay from 2006-2014.