Report: Cubs DFA Yan Gomes, signing Tomas Nido

CHICAGO — The Cubs are designating Yan Gomes for assignment and signing former Mets catcher Tomas Nido, according to a report from Bleacher Nation.

Gomes was in his third season with the North Siders are signing prior to the 2022 season. This past offseason, his $6 million option was picked up for 2024.

The Brazil native backed up Willson Contreras in ’22 prior to starting for the majority of last season with a slash line of .267/.315/.408.

As the Cubs have struggled offensively this season, the catching position has been a black hole with Gomes’ .421 OPS and Amaya’s .516.

The Cubs are reportedly signing Tomas Nido, who was released by the Mets Tuesday after being designated for assignment.

While holding a modest career slash line of .214/.251/.313, Nido has been significantly better defensively than Gomes and Amaya, according to MLB’s Savant.

His current OPS of .623 in limited at-bats is higher than both Gomes and Amaya.

Gomes’ last moment at Wrigley Field will be coming in late Tuesday night as Keegan Thompson struck out the side in a 5-2 win.

The Cubs will have seven days to find a trade partner or release him. If he is not claimed on waivers, they’ll be on the hook for the rest of his $6 million deal this year.

Nido’s former team, the Mets, comes to town this Friday for a weekend series.

