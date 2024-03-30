Report: Cubs to call up pitching prospect Ben Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After the Chicago Cubs were dealt an incredibly difficult hand in their first game of the season following Justin Steele's exit with a left hamstring injury, fans on the North Side will now get a look at one of the team's top prospects.

According to a report from Robert Murray of FanSided, the Cubs are calling up right-handed pitcher Ben Brown, the team's No. 10 prospect.

The Chicago Cubs are calling up right-handed pitching prospect Ben Brown, according to sources familiar with the situation. Brown is rated as the Cubs’ No. 10 prospect by @MLBPipeline. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) March 30, 2024

Brown will presumptively take the spot of Steele on the roster, who is almost certainly headed to the injured list.

Though it's unknown whether Brown will take Steele's spot in the rotation or if other adjustments to the pitching staff will be made, Brown has spent time as both a starter and reliever over his minor league career.

Now 24 years old, Brown split last season between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa, posting an 8-8 record with a 4.27 ERA over 26 games and 19 starts.

Brown's excellent spring training likely contributed to him receiving the big league opportunity, as he managed a stellar 0.64 ERA over five games and two starts this spring training, surrendering just one run in 14 innings with five walks and 12 strikeouts.

With Steele expected to miss time, Brown is just one of the several pitchers the Cubs will turn to as they look to exercise their organizational pitching depth that has been viewed as a strength in recent years.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.