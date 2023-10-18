Report: Cubs assistant GM Craig Breslow interviews for Red Sox GM originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Craig Breslow, the Chicago Cubs' assistant general manager who has largely been credited with revamping the organization's pitching development, has interviewed to be the general manager for the Boston Red Sox, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

Breslow, who played for seven teams over the course of a 13-year career as a left-handed reliever, has risen the ranks of the Cubs' front office since joining the franchise in January 2019.

Initially hired as the team's Director of Strategic Initiatives for Baseball Operations, Breslow was promoted to the role of assistant general manager and vice president of pitching after the 2020 season.

After years of facing criticism as an organization for struggles to develop pitching within the farm system, Breslow is widely viewed as the driving force behind a turn in the franchise, which has seen much greater success in home-grown pitching in recent years.

Highlighted by the emergence of Justin Steele, successes from Adbert Alzolay, Daniel Palencia and Jordan Wicks have given the Cubs a much-needed foundation for a competitive pitching staff.

Breslow, who played for the Red Sox in 2006 and again from 2012 to 2015, is one of three external candidates who interviewed for the open position, which was made vacant after the firing of Chaim Bloom earlier in the season.

Shall Breslow accept the position with the organization he is best remembered playing for, the Cubs would be faced with a need to fill the gap in pitching expertise that the former big league southpaw offers the club.

With Ben Brown highlighting a still-impressive crop of pitching prospects, the need for excellent development within the organization remains high.

