Cubs acquire reliever David Phelps from Blue Jays

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports that the Cubs are getting reliever David Phelps from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league pitcher Thomas Hatch.

Phelps, 32, has pitched in 17 games this year, 16 of which have come out of the pen. He has a 3.63 ERA in 17.1 innings and has struck out 18 batters while walking seven. Phelps missed the 2018 season due to Tommy John surgery.

Hatch, 24, is a starter who is in his second season at Double-A. He was a third round pick in 2016. Based on the statlines alone he does not seem to be much of a prospect, but you don’t trade much of a prospect for a rental reliever coming off TJ surgery either.