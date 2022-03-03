REPORT: CU Buffs to hire Gerald Chatman as new D-line coach

The Colorado Buffaloes coaching staff is now complete, again. After a wild offseason with players leaving left and right via the transfer portal, the football program is starting to settle down.

However, after Vic So’oto left for a job at Cal earlier this week, the Buffs had to quickly begin searching for a new D-line coach.

Karl Dorrell can’t seem to catch any breaks this offseason but just after So’oto left, the Buffs went to work and locked down Gerald Chatman as their new D-line coach, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Chatman makes his way over from Tulane, although he was retained at LSU after Brian Kelly made the move from South Bend to Baton Rouge.

SOURCE: Tulane D-Line coach Gerald Chatman is expected to become the new DL coach at Colorado. Chatman had been retained at LSU by Brian Kelly on the new Tigers staff. Prior to LSU, he spent two seasons as assistant DL coach with the Cincinnati Bengals. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) March 3, 2022

Nothing is official yet, but Feldman’s report suggests that Chatman is leaving Tulane and heading to Boulder in what should presumably be a bigger deal.

Chatman, like So’oto, has NFL ties after having spent a couple of years with the Cincinnati Bengals. Assuming the report from Feldman comes to fruition, Chatman would be a big hire,

The Buffs in 2022 will look vastly different from the team that just played no more than four months ago, but that’s the way things go in today’s age of college football.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story continues

List