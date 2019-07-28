Report: CSKA Moscow is targeting Jeremy Lin

Jeremy Lin played pretty well for Atlanta last season. He was on the court for 51 games as a backup to and mentor for Trae Young, scoring 10.7 points per game, shooting 34.7 percent from three, and generally being a solid NBA rotation player.

That’s not what everyone remembers, however. Lin was waived by the Hawks and picked up for the playoffs by Toronto, but by then he was out of their rotation, playing 27 total minutes in the postseason for the eventual champs. He was a non-factor.

That’s what other teams have seemed to remember this summer as Lin has not yet signed with an NBA team. Now Euroleague champs CSKA Moscow is targeting Lin, reports Sportando.

Jeremy Lin is CSKA Moscow’s top target at guard position, a source told Sportando. The EuroLeague and VTB League reigning champions need a guard to finalize the roster for next season and they made an offer to the NBA champion who is actually free agent… If Lin doesn’t accept the proposal, CSKA Moscow will consider another NBA free agent, Ron Baker.

There are questions here we don’t have an answer to, specifically what is the offer? Lin rightfully believes he will probably get a vet minimum contract offer at some point (during training camp or early in the season), which is $2.3 million if for the full season. Is CSKA Moscow’s offer for more than that (which would make him one of the highest-paid players in Europe)? Even if it’s for less, is Lin willing to accept the deal on a “bird in the hand” theory? Would Lin, if he is going to play overseas, prefer to play in China, both for branding reasons and that season ends early enough that he could hook up with an NBA team in March for a playoff run?

CSKA Moscow is thin at point guard heading into next season and is not going to wait around a long time to fill that vacancy.