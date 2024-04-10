Report: C's signing Holiday to four-year contract extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Jrue Holiday isn't leaving Boston any time soon.

The Celtics are signing the veteran point guard to a four-year contract extension worth $135 million, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday night.

BREAKING: After arriving in a blockbuster offseason trade, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday has agreed on a four-year, $135 million contract extension, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Llln2yczSI — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 10, 2024

According to Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the final year of Holiday's extension is a player option.

The Milwaukee Bucks shipped Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the blockbuster Damian Lillard trade last September. Days later, the Celtics acquired the two-time All-Star from Portland in exchange for Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, and draft picks.

That move has played a major part in the C's earning the NBA's No. 1 overall seed with a league-best 62-17 record. Holiday, a five-time All-Defensive selection, has been as advertised. He's averaging 12.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 48.1 percent from the field (career-best 43.1 percent from 3) through 68 games played.

Holiday will bring championship experience to the Celtics lineup when the team begins its postseason journey later this month. The 33-year-old helped the Bucks to an NBA title in 2021.