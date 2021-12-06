Report: Cristobal contract extension for 10 years, $85 million; Oregon Ducks coach still undecided

If you’ve been following the drama tornado that has made a mess of Oregon sports over the past couple of days, you’re going to want to take a second and read the latest from The Oregonian‘s John Canzano.

On Sunday night, while it is still unclear whether or not Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal will still hold that same title even hours from now, Canzano reported some numbers that we didn’t know about regarding a contract extension offered to the Ducks’ coveted leader.

With the University of Miami pursuing him aggressively, Cristobal was offered an extension last week to remain at Oregon. We had heard that it was in the realm of deals that would put Cristobal alongside coaches like USC’s Lincoln Riley, or LSU’s Brian Kelly. According to this report, that’s accurate:

Last week, per a source, Knight signed off on a 10-year, $85 million extension that was offered by the University of Oregon to football coach Mario Cristobal. Year No. 1 would double Cristobal’s base salary and put it in excess of $7 million a year. It escalated from there and was easily the most lucrative deal ever offered to a football coach in Eugene.

While that seems like a deal that would be impossible to say no to, it’s obvious that Cristobal has hesitated at the idea. Maybe the deal that Miami is offering him rivals those numbers. Maybe he can’t bring himself to pass up on a chance to return home to his alma mater and try to coach a once-storied program back into national relevance. Maybe Cristobal just needs some more time to think.

Time is running short, though, and as Canzano noted in his piece, there are some bad optics involved with keeping Nike co-founder and Oregon mega-booster Phil Knight waiting. We don’t know how long that initial extension was available to take, or if it’s already been removed from the table.

Regardless of what Cristobal decides to do, we have reports that a deadline has been set for “midday” on Monday, according to Sports Illustrated. It’s likely that when you wake up on Monday morning, you’ll know something more.

We found out a little bit more on Sunday night, and it’s just how badly Oregon wants to keep Cristobal, and the number they were willing to give him in order to prove it.

Now we just wait and see if he accepts.

