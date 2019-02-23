Report: Craig Kimbrel could sit out 2019 if he doesn't get desired contract

Craig Kimbrel, a free agent, could sit out 2019 if he doesn’t receive the contract he’s looking for. Photo courtesy of NBC Sports Boston.

There are still a few big name free agents left on the market. Bryce Harper and Craig Kimbrel are still looking for homes. However, Kimbrel may sit out the entire season if he doesn’t receive the contract he wants.

[Batter up: Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for free today]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to CBS Sports’ Jim Bowden, multiple general managers across the league says Kimbrel’s price hasn’t come down. Bowden also reported that sources close to Kimbrel believe he’ll sit out the entire season if he cannot get close to his price. He’s looking for a six-year deal worth more than $100 million — which would be a record-breaking deal.

Last year with the Boston Red Sox, Kimbrel, 30, finished with a 2.74 era and and 42 saves. Boston already announced that it isn’t interested in brining Kimbrel back in 2019. The Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins expressed interest in the veteran closer, but it doesn’t look like other teams are willing to sign Kimbrel at his price. He deserves the deal because of his stellar play.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Panthers’ Reid rips ‘false narratives’ about Kaepernick

• Sohi: DeRozan loves and loses again in Toronto return

• Sources: Warriors’ Green close to hiring LeBron’s agent

• Report: Harper meeting with Phillies owner in Las Vegas

