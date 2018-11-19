Report: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup learned at Falcons game that his brother died of apparent suicide

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup reportedly lost his brother to suicide over the weekend. (Getty)

Shortly after the Dallas Cowboys’ dramatic win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, news broke that there was an unexpectedly somber mood in the victorious locker room.

Owner Jerry Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram there was a tragedy connected with one of the Dallas players but declined to elaborate.

Later Sunday, 24/7 Cowboys reporter Mike Fisher broke the news that rookie wide receiver Michael Gallup’s brother died of apparent suicide over the weekend.

The #Cowboys tragedy regards the weekend death of the brother of WR Michael Gallup, apparently due to suicide. Our prayers are with Michael and his family. — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) November 19, 2018





Gallup reportedly learned news at stadium

Fisher reports that Gallup’s sister delivered the news to Gallup in the locker room at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Gallup is the youngest of eight siblings, six of whom like him are adopted. The name of his brother who reportedly died has not been reported.

Gallup was playing in front of hometown fans on Sunday. The third-round pick out of Colorado State was born in Atlanta and grew up in nearby Monroe, Georgia and had friends and family in the stands to watch the Cowboys win.

Gallup caught one pass for 10 yards in the Dallas victory.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Browns deny report they want to interview Condoleezza Rice for head coaching job

• Updated college football bowl picture: Who could wind up where?

• Report: Le’Veon Bell seeking $17 million a year