Report: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to be inactive vs New York Giants

The Cowboys’ active roster is taking shape with just hours to go before kickoff Monday night against the Giants, and at least one player’s availability seems to have changed in a New York minute.

Wide receiver Michael Gallup, who had been trending toward making his 2022 debut in the Week 3 game almost nine months after tearing an ACL, is now reportedly expected to be inactive. That comes courtesy of NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

But the insider had good news regarding Micah Parsons. The linebacker and part-time edge rusher sat out most of the week with an illness, but Pelissero states that Parsons “is good to go” in the showdown of NFC East rivals.

Tight end Dalton Schultz did travel with the team and “plans to test his knee today before a final decision on his status” is announced. Schultz exited last Sunday’s game early with what was later termed a PCL sprain.

Schultz’s status was up in the air all week, with the club wanting to see how his knee responded to several days’ worth of rest and rehab. And Parsons himself had been hinting that he’d be ready to play, even tweeting out a GIF of Michael Jordan in the middle of his famous “flu game” as a message to fans and the Giants alike.

But Gallup’s sudden status change is a surprise. The wideout participated fully in practice last week, head coach Mike McCarthy’s final hurdle to clear before being added back to active duty. But the team’s reversal may mean they’re waiting just one more week to ensure his long-term availability. The Cowboys opted not to put Gallup on short-term IR to start the season; that would have automatically necessitated a four-game absence.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen Tolbert will likely make his Cowboys debut in Gallup’s place against the Giants, according to ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire