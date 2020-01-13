Report: Cowboys won’t retain Jon Kitna, Kris Richard

New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will not retain defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Kris Richard or quarterbacks coach Jon Kitna, David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kitna, a former NFL quarterback who played 13 games for the Cowboys in 2010-11, spent only one season tutoring Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys will move tight ends coach Doug Nussmeier to Kitna’s old job, according to Moore. Nussmeier coached the team’s tight ends for two seasons, but he has a long history as a quarterbacks coach and an offensive coordinator in the college ranks.

He worked as an offensive coordinator at Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Washington and Fresno State. His only other NFL experience outside Dallas came as quarterbacks coach with the Rams in 2006-07.

Richard, 40, interviewed for the Giants’ head coaching job earlier this month. Now, he’s looking for work elsewhere as an assistant coach after two seasons with the Cowboys.

Richard had a year remaining on his contract, per Moore.

Mike Nolan is expected to become the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator, and Richard played for Nolan in San Francisco in 2005, so it was thought Richard might remain on staff.

It became obvious he won’t with the Cowboys hiring Texas A&M’s cornerbacks coach Maurice Linguist, who spent the past two seasons down the road in College Station. Linguist has never coached in the NFL.