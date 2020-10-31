Report: Cowboys have turned down inquiries about Aldon Smith

The Cowboys traded pass rusher Everson Griffen and cut cornerback Daryl Worley and defensive tackle Dontari Poe this week. They likely are listening to offers for other players.

But one player they have no interest in trading is pass rusher Aldon Smith.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks are among the teams that called the Cowboys expressing interest in acquiring Smith. Dallas refused to trade Smith, instead hoping to sign him to an extension.

The Cowboys in April signed Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million.

Smith, 31, had not played in a game since he was suspended in 2015 because of legal and substance abuse issues. He has 31 tackles and four sacks in his first seven games since then.

