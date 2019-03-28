'Tank' insurance? Cowboys expected to acquire pass-rusher Robert Quinn in trade with Miami

As they continue to negotiate with two-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence on a long-term contract and with Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely, the Dallas Cowboys are making a move to shore up their pass rush.

‘Parameters in place’ to acquire Robert Quinn from Miami

Via NFL Network, the “parameters are in place” for the Cowboys and Miami Dolphins to execute a trade that will send veteran Robert Quinn to Dallas.

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly set to trade pass-rusher Robert Quinn, left, to the Dallas Cowboys. (AP)

A future late-round pick will reportedly be sent back to the Dolphins.

The deal has been rumored for weeks, as Miami picked up a $1.2 million roster bonus on Quinn, reportedly with an eye toward trading him instead of losing him via free agency.

NFL Network reported that Quinn took visits (with Miami’s permission) to both Dallas and the New Orleans Saints, and helped pick his new team.

Lawrence, who has been franchise tagged for the second straight year, has threatened to hold out if he and Dallas can’t agree to a long-term deal before the July deadline.

New deal coming

Quinn was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to Miami a year ago, and was set to have a base salary of $11.8 million for 2019.

He will reportedly agree to a new one-year deal with the Cowboys.

The 14th pick in the 2011 draft, Quinn started all 16 games for Miami last year, with 6.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

