Report: Cowboys to trade or cut DT Dontari Poe, CB Daryl Worley on Wednesday

The woeful Dallas Cowboys are making some personnel changes to fix their Swiss cheese defense.

No, they’re not firing embattled defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. (At least not yet.) Instead, they’re trying to shed some of their veteran defensemen who have been pretty dreadful this year, and they’re trying to do it fast.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Cowboys have told defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley that they’ll be released if they can’t be traded on Wednesday.

The #Cowboys have informed DT Dontari Poe and CB Daryl Worley they’ll be released if Dallas can’t trade them today, per sources. Big changes continue for Dallas D. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2020

The Cowboys have a week left before they have to trade them, since the trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 3, but they reportedly don’t want to wait to make these changes.

Dallas defense needs big changes

You can’t really blame Dallas for wanting to make big changes as soon as possible. Their defense has been absolutely atrocious. They’re giving up an average of 178.3 rushing yards per game, the most in the NFL by far. They’ve given up over 30 points in five of their seven games this season, so it’s not a surprise that they’re allowing more points on average than any other team in the NFL.

Poe has been completely ineffective this season, and he’s been given plenty of chances to not be. He has seven tackles and no sacks over 253 snaps, which just isn’t going to cut it. The 30-year-old signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Cowboys this offseason. Worley, 25, has also played a lot of snaps this season (246) but can’t seem to defend receivers, which is a big problem.

DT Dontari Poe and CB Daryl Worley will be saying goodbye to the Cowboys on Wednesday one way or another. (Photo by Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Cowboys already jettisoned one veteran

Trying to trade (or failing that, cut) Poe and Worley aren’t the first changes the Cowboys are making. On Tuesday they dealt veteran defensive end Everson Griffen to the Detroit Lions for a conditional draft pick.

Griffen, 32, was great with the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent the first 10 seasons of his career. But that trend didn’t continue once he signed with the Cowboys this summer. Griffen has just 2.5 sacks over seven games in 2020, and Dallas decided that their defensive makeover would start with him.

More from Yahoo Sports: