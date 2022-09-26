Report: Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz expected to miss Week 3

Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz suffered a knee injury during Week 2’s win over Cincinnati and had to leave the field early. Despite initial fears, testing later showed that it was a sprained PCL, an issue of much lesser severity than an ACL injury. The club opted to take a wait-and-see approach with Schultz, hoping that a week of rest and rehab- as well as one extra day of it, given the Week 3 Monday night timeslot- would allow the fifth-year man to play against the Giants.

It appears Schultz made the trip to New York just for a better spot to watch the game from.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Schultz is expected to be ruled out of the Monday Night Football matchup between divisional rivals.

#Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz (knee) is expected to miss tonight's game vs. the #Giants, per sources. Schultz wanted to push through the injury and test it out pregame but multiple people say it's doubtful he goes. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 26, 2022

The 26-year-old had been considered a gametime decision earlier in the day, with reports suggesting that he would test his left knee as kickoff approached. With those field exercises now complete, Fowler cites “multiple sources” as saying that Schultz is considered “doubtful” to suit up.

Dak Prescott on the field doing exercises with his #DallasCowboys teammates before tonight’s Giants game, and tight end Dalton Schultz in the background testing his injured knee. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/1czOoQm60I — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) September 26, 2022

That leaves the door open for rookies Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot. Both have seen action in Weeks 1 and 2 (45 offensive snaps for Ferguson, nine for Hendershot), but neither has yet to record a reception.

Sean McKeon was elevated from the practice squad on Monday to provide extra depth at the position. McKeon, in his second year out of Michigan, logged four catches for 27 yards and a touchdown last season.

List

Is Cowboys' Parsons best of 80+ players acquired in Carson Wentz fallout?

List

Cowboys-Giants advanced stats predict a close call on MNF

List

How to watch, live stream, listen to, wager on Cowboys-Giants in Week 3

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire