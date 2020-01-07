Report: Cowboys targeting Jim Tomsula as defensive line coach

New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is busy building his staff.

He has hired Mike Nolan as defensive coordinator and could keep offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard on staff.

McCarthy is targeting former 49ers head coach Jim Tomsula as his defensive line coach, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Tomsula, 51, was the 49ers’ head coach in 2015 after serving as their defensive line coach from 2007-14. Tomsula has spent the past three seasons as Washington’s defensive line coach.

The Cowboys will have to remake their defensive line. They have DeMarcus Lawrence, but Robert Quinn, Michael Bennett and Maliek Collins are scheduled to become free agents; Tyrone Crawford underwent season-ending hip surgery in October; their top pick, second-round defensive tackle Trysten Hill, had a wasted rookie year with 121 defensive snaps in seven games; and Randy Gregory remains indefinitely suspended.