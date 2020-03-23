The Cowboys added one former Panther to their defensive line last week when they signed Gerald McCoy and they are in discussions with another one as this week gets underway.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is talking about a deal with Dontari Poe. Per the report, it could get done by the end of the day on Monday.

Poe spent the last two seasons with the Panthers, but missed the final five games of last season after tearing his quad. He had 39 tackles and five sacks during his time in Carolina.

Rapoport’s report came in response to a tweet by colleague Jane Slater indicating the Cowboys were also considering players like Ndamukong Suh, Damon Harrison and Mike Pennel as additions to the defensive line.

Report: Cowboys talking to Dontari Poe about a deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk