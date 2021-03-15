Report: Cowboys signing long snapper Jake McQuaide

Cowboys fans never did adjust to seeing Jason Witten in a Raiders uniform last season. They will not like seeing L.P. Ladouceur with another team if he decides to play another season.

Ladouceur has appeared in 253 games with the Cowboys, two shy of Witten’s team record.

He turned 40 on Saturday but has indicated he wants to keep playing.

The Cowboys moved on from Ladouceur on Monday, agreeing to a one-year contract with Jake McQuaide, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. It reunites McQuaide with special teams coach John Fassel and kicker Greg Zuerlein.

McQuaide, 33, has played all 10 of his NFL seasons with the Rams, appearing in all 160 games. He made the Pro Bowl in 2016 and 2017.

