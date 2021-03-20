Report: Cowboys signing S Keanu Neal to one-year dea

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to terms with former Atlanta Falcons safety Keanu Neal on a one-year, $5 million deal, NFL Network reported Saturday.

After missing all but four games in the 2018 and 2019 seasons due to injuries, the 25-year-old veteran bounced back in 2020 with 100 tackles, one sack and one interception in 15 games (14 starts).

A first-round pick (17th overall) in 2016 and a Pro Bowl selection in 2017, Neal has 338 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 16 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions in 49 games (48 starts).

He missed 15 games with a torn ACL in 2018 and missed 13 games with a torn Achilles tendon in 2019.

Neal will be reunited in Dallas with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who became the defensive coordinator of the Cowboys in January.

--Field Level Media