Report: Cowboys signing Jeron Johnson

The Cowboys are adding a safety with ties to defensive passing game coordinator Kris Richard from their time in Seattle, but it’s not Earl Thomas.

Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports that the Cowboys are going to sign Jeron Johnson to their 90-man roster. Johnson worked out for the team on Tuesday and joins Dominick Sanders as new additions to the safety group with Xavier Woods and Jameill Showers unavailable due to injuries.

Johnson signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2011, played with the team through 2014 and then returned in 2016. He also played 14 games for Washington during the 2015 season. Johnson has 75 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble over the course of his career.

Johnson and Sanders join Jeff Heath, Marqueston Huff and Kavon Frazier as healthy players in the mix at safety for the Cowboys.