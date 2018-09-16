Report: Cowboys signing Brice Butler

The Cowboys are signing a free agent receiver but not that one.

The Browns announced they will cut Josh Gordon on Monday, barring a trade before then, of course. Dallas, though, is finalizing a contract with a receiver who already knows its offense.

The Cowboys are expected to sign Brice Butler early next week, The Athletic reports.

The Cowboys gained only 232 yards against the Panthers in the season opener, passing for under 200 for the seventh time in the past nine games. Cole Beasley was their leading receiver last week, with seven catches for 73 yards.

Dallas had no pass plays over 20 yards.

Butler spent the past three seasons with the Cowboys but left in free agency and didn’t go quietly. Butler said in the offseason he had no interest in returning if he wasn’t a starter and took a jab at former teammate Dez Bryant.

The Cardinals signed him but released him before the start of the season.

Butler made 43 catches for 794 yards and six touchdowns in his career in Dallas, including 15 receptions for 317 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games last season.