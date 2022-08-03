Report: Cowboys signing Anthony Barr

The Cowboys have flirted with Anthony Barr for weeks. They now are committing.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that the Cowboys have agreed to terms with the linebacker. The Broncos also showed interest.

Barr spent his first eight seasons with the Vikings after they made him the ninth overall choice in 2014. He started 98 games, though injuries limited him to 13 appearances the past two seasons combined.

He is a four-time Pro Bowler but last made the all-star game in 2018.

The Cowboys needed some quality depth at the position, and they have it with Barr if he can stay healthy. In his career, Barr has 17.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles and 39 tackles for loss.

