Report: Cowboys, Seahawks discussing Earl Thomas trade

Proud Texan Earl Thomas could be in play for the Dallas Cowboys.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Graziano, the Cowboys are in talks with the Seattle Seahawks regarding a deal for Thomas. Talks are focused on the Cowboys' second-round pick (No. 50 overall).

However, Graziano said the Cowboys are not moving toward a deal without figuring out whether they can sign Thomas long term.

The Cowboys gained needed salary cap space by releasing wide receiver Dez Bryant.

Thomas is scheduled to earn $8.5 million in 2018.

Dallas opened a spot on the depth chart by shifting Byron Jones, 25, back to cornerback.

Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard was hired as Cowboys defensive coordinator.

Thomas downplayed comments made to Cowboys coach Jason Garrett after the Christmas Eve game against Dallas in which he said "if you have a chance to come get me, come get me."

Thomas, from Orange, Texas, was an All-American at University of Texas.

He said his comments to Garrett last December didn't "literally mean, 'Come get me now. ... But when Seattle kicks me to the curb, please, the Cowboys, come get me."

Seattle has undergone a dramatic facelift on defense this offseason with defensive end Michael Bennett (traded to the Philadelphia Eagles) and cornerback Richard Sherman (released, signed with San Francisco 49ers) relocating. Defensive end Cliff Avril and strong safety Kam Chancellor are not physically cleared to return from season-ending injuries in 2017.

--Field Level Media