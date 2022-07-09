Report: Cowboys, Schultz will try harder to reach agreement ahead of deadline

The Dallas Cowboys franchise tagged Dalton Schultz early in the offseason, ensuring the budding force would remain with the organization at least one more year. Schultz finished with 808 yards on 78 receptions in 2021, along with eight receiving touchdowns. He’s expected to be a central figure again this season, especially with the departure of WRs Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson, and the continued ACL recovery of Michael Gallup. Schultz should see plenty of targets playing alongside CeeDee Lamb.

But beyond that? The two sides haven’t been able to reach an agreement on a long-term extension. And with the deadline quickly approaching to do so, July 15, the two sides are apparently going to try again during the final-week countdown. According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafalo, the tandem is one of the more likely tag situations to be resolved amicably.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates, Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown, Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki and Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz are aiming for long-term pacts, but deals do not appear imminent for any of the quartet, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Friday . . . Schultz and Gesicki, who are each due to make $10.9 million on the 2022 tag, have signed their tags. Garafolo expects talks to increase for Schultz and the Cowboys with the hope of a long-term extension staying alive.

The Cowboys were put in a bind when backup Blake Jarwin suffered a serious hip injury that led to his release. The club drafted Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson in the fourth round of the draft and also has Sean McKeon and Peyton Hendershot as 2020 and 2022 UDFAs to compete for the fourth TE role with veteran Jeremy Sprinkle.