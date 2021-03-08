Yahoo Sources: Cowboys, Dak Prescott reach deal on contract extension

Jason Owens
·1 min read
Nov 4, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pre game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys have reached a contract agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott, sources told Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.

The Cowboys confirmed the deal Monday afternoon. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the extension is for four years and $160 million with $126 million guaranteed and includes a no-trade clause. The contract includes a $66 million signing bonus and is worth an NFL record $75 million total in its first year, according to the report

The deal brings an end to a lengthy saga that saw Prescott play under the franchise tag last season and owner Jerry Jones repeatedly address the negotiations in public. While playing under the one-year franchise tag last season for $31.4 million, Prescott suffered a season-ending compound fracture of his right ankle that required multiple surgeries.

Monday's news arrives a day before the franchise-tag deadline for the 2021 season. 

Prescott, 27, is approaching his sixth NFL season. Prior to signing the franchise tender in 2020, he played his entire career under a rookie contract he signed as a fourth-round pick that paid him less than $5 million total. 

Prescott has twice made the Pro Bowl and led the Cowboys to playoff appearances after the 2016 and 2018 seasons.

