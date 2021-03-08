Yahoo Sources: Cowboys, Dak Prescott reach deal on contract extension
The Dallas Cowboys have reached a contract agreement with quarterback Dak Prescott, sources told Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson.
#cowboys and Dak Prescott have agreed to extension terms. It’s done.
— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2021
The Cowboys confirmed the deal Monday afternoon.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the extension is for four years and $160 million with $126 million guaranteed and includes a no-trade clause. The contract includes a $66 million signing bonus and is worth an NFL record $75 million total in its first year, according to the report.
The deal brings an end to a lengthy saga that saw Prescott play under the franchise tag last season and owner Jerry Jones repeatedly address the negotiations in public. While playing under the one-year franchise tag last season for $31.4 million, Prescott suffered a season-ending compound fracture of his right ankle that required multiple surgeries.
Monday's news arrives a day before the franchise-tag deadline for the 2021 season.
Prescott, 27, is approaching his sixth NFL season. Prior to signing the franchise tender in 2020, he played his entire career under a rookie contract he signed as a fourth-round pick that paid him less than $5 million total.
Prescott has twice made the Pro Bowl and led the Cowboys to playoff appearances after the 2016 and 2018 seasons.
