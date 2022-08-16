The Cowboys complete their 2022 stay in Oxnard on Tuesday, ending their California stay in Costa Mesa with joint practices against the Chargers before Saturday’s preseason game at SoFi Stadium. It marks the 16th summer the Cowboys have spent in Oxnard and the 43rd in Southern California.

They will return.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports the Cowboys and city officials have reached agreement on a three-year deal. It means the franchise will continue holding most of camp at the Residence Inn by Marriott Oxnard River Ridge location.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thanked Oxnard at the opening ceremony July 30.

“It’s wonderful to be sitting here, getting this team, getting started on our journey toward our goal of getting in that Super Bowl,’’ Jones said. “Boy, we appreciate you Oxnard.’’

The Cowboys are one of only a handful of teams that go away for camp, but it’s part of their history and won’t change anytime soon.

Report: Cowboys reach agreement to return to Oxnard for camp through 2025 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk