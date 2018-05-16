Report: Cowboys' Randy Gregory to apply for NFL reinstatement on Thursday
Randy Gregory will apply for NFL reinstatement on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Gregory received a one-year suspension in January 2017, after his third failed violation of the league’s drug-testing policy.
Rapoport tweeted that Gregory “recently spent more than six weeks in intensive drug and alcohol rehab in addition to counseling.”
The 60th overall pick of the 2015 draft, there were a lot of red flags surrounding Gregory in the run-up to the draft, but the Cowboys decided to roll the dice and draft him with a fairly high pick.
Their gamble has not paid off: Gregory has played in just 14 career games, with no starts, one sack and 20 total tackles. He has not played in a game since the 2016 regular-season finale, playing the final two games of that season after back-to-back suspensions, four games, then 10 more, after violations of the drug policy.
The NFL has 60 days to render a decision on reinstatement.
