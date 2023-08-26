Report: Cowboys QB Will Grier expected to play entire preseason finale before getting cut

Will Grier figures to get his most action as a Dallas Cowboy on his way out the door. The 28-year-old quarterback has apparently been told by the team he’ll be cut in the wake of the Trey Lance trade, but Grier will get to play for the entirety of the club’s preseason finale versus Las Vegas.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News reports that the Cowboys spoke to Grier prior to the Lance trade going public.

Saturday’s game will allow Grier, a former third-round draft pick, to essentially audition for the other 31 teams in the league with an eye toward landing an invite to join one of them in the coming days or weeks.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Grier was claimed off waivers by Dallas in 2021 but did not see the field in a regular-season game during that time. In his first two years as a pro — both in Carolina — he started two games and attempted just 52 passes, completing 28 of them for 228 yards and throwing four interceptions. He is still waiting to toss his first NFL touchdown.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire