Report: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to sign franchise tender

Dak Prescott will soon officially be a Dallas Cowboy for at least the 2020 season.

The 26-year-old quarterback plans to sign his exclusive franchise tender by Monday, June 22, at the latest, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Under the tag, Prescott will make $31.4 million next season.

Cowboys' QB Dak Prescott is planning to sign his $31.4 million exclusive franchise tender by Monday, source tells ESPN.



The two sides still now have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.



Prescott was initially tagged by Dallas on March 16. The two sides have less than a month to agree on a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline.

By signing the franchise tender, Prescott is now required to arrive at training camp on time, regardless of if the two sides have worked out a long-term deal or not.

The Cowboys have shown plenty of interest in signing the quarterback to a long-term deal, but no resolution has come, even after months of negotiations between the two sides. Prescott, originally a fourth-round pick in 2016, has made just $4.9 million over his first four seasons.

For Redskins fans, this situation between Prescott and the Cowboys sounds quite familiar. Washington experienced a similar situation with former quarterback Kirk Cousins, who played under the franchise tag for two seasons before signing a three-year, $84 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. At the time, Cousins's deal with Minnesota was the richest contract in NFL history.

In May, Cousins said in an interview with ESPN that Prescott should "not be afraid of the tag."

"I believe the franchise tag can be your friend," Cousins said. "I don't think it's something to be disappointed with. I think it enables you to be well compensated, and deservedly so, for the upcoming season."

The Redskins have not fared well against Dallas since Prescott became the team's starter in 2016. Since then, the Cowboys signal-caller has won seven of eight games against Washington, throwing for 13 touchdowns and just one interception over that span.

